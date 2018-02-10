The Haryana government has sought 150 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces after Jat groups threatened to disrupt Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah’s bike rally in Jind district on February 15, PTI reported.

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti chief Yashpal Malik said the group would block Shah’s rally with 50,000 tractor trolleys because the BJP government had failed to fulfill Jat demands. “The state has sought 150 companies of central forces. We are closely monitoring the situation,” Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu said on Saturday. “We are holding a high-level meeting tomorrow.”

The Tribune reported that the Centre had already announced 60 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces for Haryana.

On February 6, the Haryana government withdrew 70 First Information Reports filed against 882 persons during the Jat quota agitation in February 2016, The Indian Express reported. Haryana Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Kumar Bedi said the previous governments had also withdrawn criminal cases registered for “minor offences”.

“Till date, we have withdrawn 208 such cases where the charges were not that grave,” Haryana Home Secretary SS Prasad said. “These cases were only for minor offences. We are in the process of examining all such cases and shall be taking appropriate action.”

Meanwhile, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that his party workers would greet Amit Shah with black flags if he came by road, and black balloons if he came by helicopter, The Tribune reported. He alleged that the Centre was working against the state by not completing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal despite Supreme Court orders.