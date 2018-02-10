Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday said he was a worried man these days as even girls had started consuming alcohol, PTI reported.

Parrikar was speaking at the State Youth Parliament organised by Legislature Secretariat in Porvorim. “I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer,” Parrikar told his audience. “The tolerance limit is being crossed...I am not talking about everyone. I am not talking about these people who are sitting here.”

While talking about the narcotics trade in Goa, the chief minister said his government had carried out a crackdown on the drug network in the state which will continue until drugs are out of sight. He said at least 170 people were arrested for drug peddling since the police took strict action against the trade.

“I have no belief that it will come down to zero. I personally do not believe that there is much proliferation of drugs in colleges,” he added.

He also asked parents to keep an eye on children if they were leaning towards taking drugs.

His remark came even as a minister from the BJP’s state ally criticised domestic tourists in Goa, calling them “scum of the earth”.