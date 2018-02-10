Nineteen people were killed and 40 injured as a double-decker bus toppled in Hong Kong’s New Territories area on Saturday, the police told The Sun.

The Tai Po-bound bus was carrying spectators and workers from Shatin racecourse when the accident took place. Though there is no confirmation about the cause of the accident, reports said the vehicle was speeding. An investigation is under way.

Firefighters are still at the spot to rescue passengers trapped inside. Rescuers had to cut open the top of the bus to save the passengers, reported Xinhua.

In July 2003, 21 people were killed when a double-decker fell off an elevated road after being hit by a lorry.