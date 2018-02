A fire broke out near a scrapyard in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area on Sunday morning, The Times of India reported. The blaze began at a shop near the scrapyard and spread rapidly through the dump and nearby godowns.

No casualties have been reported yet, and 20 fire tenders are at the spot dousing the flames, according to ANI.

More details awaited.

#UPDATE Fire breaks out in a shop near Maya Hotel in Mankhurd. Now 20 fire tenders at the spot. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/8nWI3mjB4U — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018