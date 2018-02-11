Rain and thundershowers are likely in parts of north and central India over the next week, the weather department has said. Delhi woke up to a cloudy Sunday morning, and a thunderstorm is expected in the city late at night.

The department has issued hail and thunderstorm warnings in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan and the Vidarbha region on Sunday.

The meteorological department said heavy rain and snowfall is very likely in parts of Jammu and Kashmir Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The showers are being caused by a disturbance over Afghanistan that is moving towards India over the next 48 hours. The rainfall could cause minimum temperatures to fall over the next few days.