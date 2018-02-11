The Delhi High Court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing his wife to death in 2012, PTI reported on Sunday. The convict stabbed the victim 21 times with a knife before hitting her with a brick during a quarrel.

The bench of justices Sunil Gaur and Pratibha Singh upheld the trial court’s conviction of Devender Dass while dismissing his plea against the life sentence. “It is quite evident that Dass had brutally assaulted his wife,” the bench said. “So in our opinion, in the instant case, it cannot be said that the offence committed by Dass is ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’. It is a case of brutal murder.”

In his plea, Dass claimed he was falsely implicated in the case.