Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the first Hindu temple to be built in Abu Dhabi, PTI reported. He later delivered the keynote address at the World Government Summit in Dubai, where he described his government’s work.

The Prime Minister arrived in the United Arab Emirates capital on Saturday. He interacted with the Indian community on Sunday at the Dubai Opera House, where the foundation ceremony was live-streamed.

At the summit, Modi described his reforms towards “e-governance”, whose “E” he said stands for “effective, easy, empowered and equitable”. He also spoke about the Goods and Services tax and the soil health cards for farmers. He called for a need to be “alert and to use technology as a means to development and not destruction”.

Even after all the development, poverty & malnutrition have still not been eliminated. On the other side we're investing large portion of money, time & resources on missiles & bombs. We will have to be alert & use technology as a means to development & not destruction: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/gmck260CuP — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018

PM @narendramodi witnessed laying of foundation stone for the BAPS Swaminarayan temple on Abu Dhabi - Dubai highway! The first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi being built on a generous gift of land by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi reflects UAE's commitment to tolerance and harmony. pic.twitter.com/3vDOBp3RmG — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 11, 2018

“I believe this temple will not be only unique in terms of architecture and splendour, but will also give a message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to people across the world,” he said.

The temple, to be built on 55,000 square metres of land, will be hand-carved by Indian temple artisans and assembled in UAE, PTI reported. It will be completed by 2020.

“A temple is an agent of peace and harmony,” Modi said, according to NDTV. “UAE has respected our culture and it is our responsibility to uphold the principles of peace and tolerance.”

During his address to the Indian community, Modi spoke about India’s Ease of Doing Business rank. “The leap from 142 to 100 is unprecedented, but we are not satisfied at this, we want to do better and we will do whatever it takes to make it possible,” he said.

He also said India had changed in the past four years. “The situation has changed from ‘What will happen’ to ‘When will it happen’.”

Making a veiled attack at the Opposition, Modi said, “We have to bring India at a par with the rest of the world. When we demonetise currency, the poor understand but there are some who are still crying.”

This is Modi’s second visit to UAE since he became the Prime Minister. On Saturday, the Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Modi at the Abu Dhabi airport. The two leaders signed five agreements for energy, railways, manpower and financial services, NDTV reported.