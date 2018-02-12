The London City Airport was shut down on Sunday night after an unexploded World War II bomb was found in the Thames river at the George V Dock, the Metropolitan Police and airport authorities said.

The ordnance was discovered during planned development work at the airport. The Royal Navy and the police are working on removing it, and authorities have asked people to steer clear of the airport on Monday.

Some flights in and out of the airport will be affected.

Following the discovery of a World War Two ordnance in King George V Dock as part of planned development works, a 214m exclusion zone has been implemented as a precaution by the Met Police. As a result, London City Airport is currently closed. (1/3) — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) February 11, 2018

Officers and @RoyalNavy are dealing with a WWII Ordnance River Thames at George V Dock, E16, by @LondonCityAir - exclusion zone in place #Newham https://t.co/fhHEwMAMVe pic.twitter.com/jfJE9i6RVD — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 11, 2018

“At 10 pm, an operational decision was made with the Royal Navy to implement a 214-metre exclusion zone to ensure that the ordnance can be safely dealt with whilst limiting any risk to the public,” the BBC quoted an airport spokesperson as saying.