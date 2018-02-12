A student of Delhi University has filed a case against a man for allegedly sexually harassing her and behaving obscenely in a bus, ANI reported on Monday.

The woman said the man was masturbating while sitting next to her and trying to touch her in the moving bus on February 7. “An elderly man sat next to her and leaned against her,” a police officer told The Indian Express. The official added that the woman moved away to avoid contact with him but he leaned against her again.

“I immediately raised an alarm and told my co-passengers,” the woman was quoted as saying. “I told them that the man was masturbating but no one understood what I was talking about. The accused then started asking me to calm down and he later got down.”

Another officer said, “The accused used a bag to hide his action from others while making his private parts visible to the woman.”

The woman uploaded a video of the incident on social media. She filed the FIR at Vasant Vihar police station.

The man was booked under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 294 (obscene act in a public place) of the Indian Penal Code. No one has been arrested yet. An investigation is under way.