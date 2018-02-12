South Indian actor Amala Paul on Monday said that the businessman who had sexually harassed her recently was part of an organised sex racket. The Chennai police had arrested the man after Paul had filed a complaint against him on January 31.

In her complaint, the actor, who has worked in Malayalam and Tamil films, had alleged that the man had made sexual advances at her while she was rehearsing in Chennai for an upcoming show in Malaysia. “While I was practising [at a dance studio], he came inside,” Paul had said last month. “He spoke as though he was part of the event...He spoke to me personally when I was alone inside. That’s why I have complained. He spoke like he was conducting a sexual trade, for a favour.”

In her statement on Monday, the actor said the man had entered the dance studio and invited her to “a special dinner”, insinuating sexual favours. She said her staff caught hold of the man and had detained him till the police arrived at the scene.

Paul added: “I realised he is a member of an organised sex racket as he has my latest number stored in his phone, and had all the information related to me and other actresses performing in the event.”

She thanked the Chennai Police for swift action in the matter and said two others had been arrested in connection with the sex racket. She requested the police to publicise the names of the people involved in the racket.

Paul also threatened to file a defamation suit against some media houses for allegedly spreading misinformation about her staff. “There is an investigation going on and I don’t wish to be a hurdle in the same, that is the only reason why I am choosing to keep mum on the findings,” she said in the statement. “But that doesn’t stop me from filing a defamation suit against cheap journalism.”