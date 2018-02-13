A Youth Congress leader was hacked to death in Kerala’s Kannur district on Monday night. A gang of men first threw a crude bomb at 30-year-old Suhaib and two other Youth Congress workers before attacking them with sharp weapons, Mathrubhumi reported.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital, but Suhaib died on the way.

According to the police, Suhaib, who was the Youth Congress president of the Keezhallor mandalam in Kannur district, and his two friends – Noushad, 26, and Riyas, 36 – were standing at a roadside eatery near Mattannur when a four-member gang targeted them, The Indian Express reported.

The men arrivedß in a van, began to throw crude bombs at the group and then attacked Suhaib, the police said.

While the Congress has accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of targeting Suhaib, CPI(M) leaders in Mattannur said the party was not involved in the incident. It is unclear what led to the attack.

District Congress Committee President Satheeshan Pacheni has called for a day-long strike in Kannur on Tuesday.