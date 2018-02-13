The Gurugram Police arrested four men on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a South Korean woman and her male friend in Manesar a day before.

The woman and her friend were returning from Jaipur to Gurugram on Saturday, when they stopped their car on NH-48 in Manesar to take photographs. A group of local residents began to misbehave with the woman, and then assaulted her friend, Gurugram Police Spokesperson Ravinder Kumar told ANI.

The two managed to escape in their car and filed a police complaint after they reached Gurugram, The Tribune reported. The arrested men were booked under sections 354A (sexual assault), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. They were sent to judicial custody.

The woman had taken video clips and photographs of the men during the incident, which helped identify them, according to India Today.