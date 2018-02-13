Unidentified gunmen shot dead a former militant who was currently employed with the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The police said Muhammad Yousuf Rather, who was working in the Power Development Department, was killed while he was travelling in a taxi near Charangam village in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday evening, the Greater Kashmir reported.

Rather was a former commander of the Hizbul Momineen, a militant group that is no longer active, The Indian Express reported.

In a firing incident in a Tavera in Sandipora Budgam one person was injured who lateron succumbed.Culprits are on run.Police has started investigation. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) February 12, 2018

In an unrelated case in Kashmir’s Sopore town, two suspected militants were killed in a road accident, reports said.

The police identified one of them as local militant Owais Ahmed, who was reported missing for the past 15 days. The identity of the second person is not known yet, but the police said they suspect he is a foreign militant, The Indian Express reported.

“They were probably travelling early in the morning and their bike slipped and hit a tree,” Sopore Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh told the Hindustan Times.