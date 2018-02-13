A report by the non-governmental organisation Association for Democratic Reforms said on Monday that 11 out of 31 chief ministers in India have criminal cases against them. The report added that of these, eight chief ministers have declared in their poll affidavits serious criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, cheating and criminal intimidation.

As many as 25 of the 31 chief ministers are crorepatis, the report said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu tops the list with total assets of Rs 177 crore. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh are second and third on the list of the richest heads of state governments.

The chief minister with the least assets is Tripura’s Manik Sarkar, who has total assets worth a little over Rs 26 lakh. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti are second and third on this list.

Only three chief ministers are women. Of the 31 chief ministers, 28 have a graduate or higher degree, the report said.