The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for six weeks a plea by the Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited, or NTBCL, on levying toll tax on the Delhi-Noida Direct flyway, ANI reported. The court had in August 2017 refused to stay an Allahabad High Court order declaring the flyway toll-free.

The Allahabad High Court had ruled against the toll after a Public Interest Litigation filed by the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations in 2016. Protests had broken out against the toll tax in 2016, alleging corruption in the project. They argued that the builders had already made profits from the project, and hence the Rs 28 toll should be scrapped.

After the NTBCL appealed to the top court against the order, the court appointed an auditor to examine the accounts of the company to determine the costs and profits involved in the development of the project.

The expressway started operating in 2001. The road connects Delhi on the west bank of the Yamuna with Noida and east Delhi.