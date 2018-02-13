A vehicle carrying the groom drove into a wedding procession in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, injuring 25 people, PTI reported on Tuesday. Nine of those injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at Raigarh district hospital, News 18 Hindi reported.

The incident took place near Chautala village in Dabhra tehsil of the district – 200 km away from Raipur – on Saturday night, the police said. Relatives of the groom, Milan Chandra, were on their way to attend a wedding ritual when the car carrying the groom rammed into the crowd, Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra said.

The driver of the car allegedly lost his nerve and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. He then reversed the car, ramming into more people. The driver then got out of the car and fled, PTI reported. The police have filed a case against the driver and are looking for him.