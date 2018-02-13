A Delhi court on Tuesday framed conspiracy charges and other terror charges against Indian Mujahideen operative Yasin Bhatkal and one other in connection with the serial blasts in Delhi in September 2008, PTI reported. The blasts killed 26 people.

Five cases were filed in connection with blasts at Ghaffar Market in Karol Bagh, Greater Kailash 1 and Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in the national Capital. A bomb had been recovered near India Gate. The trial court had clubbed all the cases for the purpose of framing charges.

The current case relates to the twin explosions at Greater Kailash 1 in South Delhi that left nine people injured. The accused pleaded not guilty and had asked for a trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Siddharth Sharma framed charges under the Unlawful Activities Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act. The charges included criminal conspiracy, conspiracy for committing terror act and being a member of a terror organisation. The next hearing in the matter will be on February 28.

In August 2017, a Delhi court had framed charges against Bhatkal and nine other accused in the 2010 Jama Masjid blast case. On September 19, 2010, two motorists had shot at tourists near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. There was also an explosion from a bomb placed in a car nearby. Two Taiwanese nationals were injured in the incident.

Extremist group Indian Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for several attacks in the country, including the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, the 2008 Delhi bombings and the Bodh Gaya blasts in 2013.

The National Investigation Agency had arrested Bhatkal from Indo-Nepal border in August 2013.