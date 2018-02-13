The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Haryana government on Tuesday told the National Green Tribunal that only motorcycles with valid pollution clearance certificates will participate in party president Amit Shah’s rally in Jind. One lakh motorcycles are expected from across the state during the rally on February 15.

The state pollution control board told the tribunal that it had suggested several preventive measures to keep air and noise pollution in check during the rally, PTI reported. The board sought the dismissal of a petition that had requested for a reduction in the number of bikes participating in the rally.

The board’s suggestions included deployment of volunteers, restricting bike access within the rally site and monitoring of ambient air quality and noise levels before and after the rally to ascertain the impact.

The petitioner, Victor Dhissa, had requested that more environment-friendly forms of transport be used in the rally. The state pollution control board, however, said there was no reason to believe that the rally would harm the environment and ecology of Delhi-NCR.

On Monday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued a notice to the Haryana government after a petition sought adequate security in Jind and nearby areas ahead of the rally in the city on Thursday.