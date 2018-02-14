Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is likely to appoint journalists Abhijit Majumder and Siddharth Zarabi to top editorial positions at Doordarshan News and All India Radio, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

A high-level committee has zeroed in on Zarabi as head of TV news at DD News and Majumder as the chief editor of Prasar Bharati News Service. The organisation’s board will meet on Thursday to discuss their appointment and salaries, sources told the newspaper.

Zarabi is the executive editor of business news channel BTVI, and Majumder is managing editor of Mail Today. If they are appointed, Zarabi may host DD News’s prime time shows and will handle news production. Majumder is likely to take up news service operations and lead digital platforms.

Majumder told The Indian Express that he was not aware of any such development. He has earlier been resident editor of the Hindustan Times and has nearly 4.92 lakh followers on Twitter. Three days after one person died in communal clashes in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh on January 26, Majumder sparked controversy when he wrongly claimed on Twitter that a second person had also been killed. This was based on rumours, for which the Uttar Pradesh police arrested four people.

Majumder’s tweet had said: “We are told they deserved this for raising “provocative” slogans and carrying saffron flags in a “Muslim locality”. Such a dangerous justification.” He later deleted the tweet.