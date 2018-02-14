A group of Muslim men has filed a complaint at the Falaknuma Police Station in Hyderabad against the song Manikya Malarayi Poovi from the Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love, CNN News18 reported on Wednesday. The video of the song featuring actor Priya Prakash Varrier has gone viral on social media.

Muqeeth Khan, one of the complainants, told Times Now that the video insults Prophet Mohammad. “After listening to the song, I went for the translation of the lyrics,” he said. “The translation is about our Prophet.”

Khan said a boy and girl were shown romancing while in the background the name of the prophet is taken. He added that he had filed a complaint in an attempt to exercise his freedom of speech.

However, Khan said that he had nothing against the movie, the actor or the song itself.

Oru Adaar Love will hit theatres on Eid at the end of June. The film’s director, Omar Lulu, told Scroll.in that Manikya Malaraya Poovi means “a pearl flower that is very precious”. He added that the song is about the love story of the Prophet Mohammad and his first wife.

“People around the country, or rather around the world, are loving it,” Lulu said. “But there has been some opposition from some old Muslims in the community. They feel that a love song that is about the Prophet Muhammad and his wife in a film is insulting to Islam. But these people are in a small minority.”

“We have received a complaint from a few men that the viral song from the upcoming Oru Adaar Love movie has hurt Muslim sentiments,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Falaknuma) Syed Faiyaz told ANI. “They have not submitted video proof yet, and we have asked them to provide it. No First Information Report has been registered yet.”