The Gujarat Police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly robbing and murdering a 70-year-old woman and then raping and killing a three-year-old girl in Rajkot, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.

On February 7, Ramesh Vaidhukiya allegedly killed Asma Sadikot around 6 pm in the city’s Parabazar area, and stole her gold chain and earrings. The next day, he allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old girl from the city’s Chunarwada area. He took her to a deserted place nearby, raped her twice and then smashed her head with a stone, the police said.

The police arrested Vaidhukiya on February 10 for the murder of Sadikot. However, during interrogation, he confessed to the other crime as well.

“With help of CCTV footage, we got visuals of a man taking that little girl in an auto,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Karanraj Vaghela said. “He had worn the same bracelet that Vaidhukiya had. Besides, the method used for killing were similar too.”