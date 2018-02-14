A magistrate court in Adhra Pradesh on Wednesday sentenced Telugu Desam Party MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar to six months in jail for assaulting former Congress minister Vatti Vasant Kumar in 2011, The Indian Express reported. Prabhakar represents the state’s Denduluru constituency in the West Godavari district.

Prabhakar and his personal security officer had purportedly assaulted Kumar and Kavuri Sambasiva Rao, who was a Congress MP at that times, on a stage at a public event in Denduluru.

In his complaint, Kumar had accused Prabhakar of pushing, shoving and punching him during an argument over house ownership documents to Below Poverty Line beneficiaries. Rao, however, chose to not file a complaint against the TDP MLA.