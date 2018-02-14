The workers of a Hindutva outfit, the Hindu Samhati, on Wednesday allegedly attacked journalists at an event in Kolkata’s Dharmatala locality, ANI reported.

The journalists were reportedly beaten up when they went to talk to members of a Muslim family, who had allegedly converted to Hinduism. The outfit organised a rally to mark its 10th anniversary.

The organisation’s leader Tapan Ghosh did not intervene when the journalists were being manhandled, news channel ABP Ananda reported. The speakers at the event also allegedly made incendiary comments, the news channel added.

#Kolkata: 14 members of a Muslim family allegedly converted to Hinduism at an event by Hindu Samhati. Journalists attacked by Hindu Samhati workers at the venue, reportedly when they tried to speak to the family. pic.twitter.com/Trq35mEWdq — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018

In October 2017, Ghosh had told the crowd at the House of Commons in the United Kingdom that Hindus were having “their daughters and sisters snatched away by what is called love jihad”. The event was organised by the National Council of Hindu Temples, a lobby group for British Hindus, The Guardian had reported. Senior leaders of the Conservative Party later distanced themselves from Ghosh.

“Love jihad” is a term that Hindutva organisations frequently use to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to marry women from other religions with the sole purpose of converting them to Islam.