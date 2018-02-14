Supporters of Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Pooran Prakash allegedly assaulted employees at a toll plaza in Mathura on Tuesday because a boom barrier fell on their car when it tried to drive through the VIP lane, ANI reported.

Prakash, who was sitting inside the car, watched his son and other supporters beating up the staff and did not intervene. The incident, captured on a closed-circuit television camera, shows two employees bringing down the boom barrier to stop the MLA’s car from speeding by without paying the toll.

“My security vehicles went before us but they still dropped that stick on our car, despite seeing vidhayak [legislator] written on it prominently,” Prakash, who represents the Baldev constituency, told ANI. “This is nothing new, they often do such things.”

The group then blocked the toll plaza for many hours and allowed several cars to pass without paying the toll, NDTV reported. The toll management has filed a complaint, the report added. However, the police have not yet registered a First Information Report.