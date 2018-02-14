Tech giant Google is working on a new artificial intelligence-based auto-reply system, called Reply, to communicate with people in an easier manner, according to Android Police.

The system is based on Smart Reply, which uses artificial intelligence to suggest one-line or quick responses to email in Gmail or Hangouts. The new system that Google is working on will let people use this feature in a range of other apps, including WhatsApp, Allo, Facebook Messenger, Android messages, Skype, direct messages on Twitter and Slack.

Area120, an experimental programme within Google that helps teams build new products, sent out invites to some users to test the feature. The invite reads: “You probably get a lot of chat messages. And you want to be there for people, but also for people in the real world. What if replying were literally one tap away?”

It added: “Reply puts the Smart Reply you may know from Google right into notifications from the chat apps you use most often.” It not only gives smart replies but can also include details from a person’s location and calendar to give an elaborate answer. It can silence the user’s phone when they’re driving and tell people who message them that the user is busy, or even bring certain messages to the user’s attention even if the phone is on silent.