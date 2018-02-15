The Uttar Pradesh government will not intervene in any negotiations to resolve the Ayodhya dispute, and will accept the Supreme Court’s verdict in the matter, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Wednesday.

The court is hearing appeals against the judgement of the Allahabad High Court, which in 2010 ruled a three-way split of the disputed 2.77 acres in Ayodhya.

On February 8, the Supreme Court had adjourned the hearing in the case to March 14 as some documents and translations had not yet been filed. The court clarified that it would treat the matter as a “pure land dispute”.

Talking to the media in Meerut on Wednesday, Maurya also denied the government’s role in the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra, which began on Tuesday. He, however, urged people to welcome the yatra, according to The Indian Express.

The 39-day journey through six states has been organised by the Shri Ram Dass Mission Universal Society of Maharashtra. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates, especially the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, are participating in the exercise. The BJP government has not officially clarified its role in the procession.