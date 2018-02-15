One person was injured after an explosion at a Jain dharamshala in Bihar’s Arrah city on Thursday morning, ANI reported.

The explosion took place at the Harkhen Kumar Jain Dharmshala, reports said. Arrah Superintendent of Police Avkash Kumar there were five people in the room where the explosion took place. “We have recovered an Aadhaar card and a pistol from the room,” Kumar said.

A report in the Hindi daily Amar Ujala said the police suspect the injured man was involved in the explosion. Four of the suspect’s accomplices fled the spot soon after. All five men had come to stay at the dharamshala and the explosive was in a bag that one of them had brought.

More details awaited.

Explosion at Harkhen Kumar Jain Dharmshala in Bihar's Arrah. 1 injured. pic.twitter.com/lT8wonHMvA — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018