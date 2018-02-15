Elections to the Charilam Assembly seat in Tripura will be held on March 12, Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti said, PTI reported.

While the rest of the state goes to the polls on February 18, voting in Charilam had to be pushed after Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma died of a cardiac arrest while campaigning on February 11.

Nominations are open from Thursday and the last date to file documents is February 22, he said. The last date for candidates to withdraw nominations is February 26.

Taranikanti said only CPI(M) will be allowed to file fresh nominations for the seat. The electoral officer said nominations from other parties have already been declared as valid.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to unseat the Left government of Manik Sarkar (pictured above) in Tripura. The results for this seat will be declared on March 15. The counting for the remaining 59 seats will take place on March 3.