Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he will ask his administration’s officials to attend more events and meetings in the North East region. Modi was addressing a gathering during his day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh and poll-bound Tripura.

Modi inaugurated the Dorjee Khandu state convention centre and Civil Secretariat in Itanagar. He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for an academic block at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science and address two election rallies in Tripura, where the Bharatiya Janata Party aims to defeat the ruling Left government. Tripura polls are on February 18.

“Why should meetings be held in the national capital only,” the prime minister asked. “We must go to all states and that is why I went to Shillong for a North Eastern Council meeting and an important meeting related to agriculture was held in Sikkim. I am personally going to tell people – go to Arunachal Pradesh and hold your important meetings at the convention centre.”

Morarji Desai was the last prime minister to attend the North East Council meeting, the prime minister said. “No PM got the time to attend it after that,” Modi said. “They became very busy. But I have come because of you.”

The prime minister praised Arunachal Pradesh for being the state that understood and spoke Hindi the most, NDTV quoted him as saying. The youth are asking to be taught Hindi, Modi said.

Modi also announced the renaming of the Naharlagun-New Delhi train as the Arunachal Pradesh Express. “It will run twice a week,” Modi said. Healthcare in the region needs to be improved and made more affordable and the Union and state government are working to achieve that goal through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the prime minister said.

The prime minister also took a jibe at the previous Congress-led government. “There is no dearth of money in the country, but if there is a hole in the bucket then how will water hold,” Modi said. “Our country has been running like this in the past.”

I am personally going to tell people- go to Arunachal Pradesh and hold your important meetings at the convention centre: PM Narendra Modi in Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018