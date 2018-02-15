Inflation based on wholesale price index slowed in January for the second straight month, to 2.84%, helped by a subdued rise in food and fuel prices, government data showed on Thursday. The inflation rate compares the index for January 2018 with that for January 2017.

The WPI inflation had reached an eight-month high of 3.93% in November 2017. This came down to 3.58% in December 2017.

In January, wholesale food prices rose 1.65% since the same month last year, down from a 2.91% rise in the previous month, the data showed.

The wholesale price index reflects the prices of goods bought and sold in the wholesale market. This is different from the consumer price index-based inflation, which reflects price changes in the retail market.

Data released on Monday had shown the retail inflation slowed to 5.07% in January.