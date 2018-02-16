The Supreme Court on Friday said candidates contesting elections must declare not just their own sources of income, but also that of their spouses and children, LiveLaw reported.

This is in addition to disclosing details of the assets and liabilities in their name as well as that of their spouse and three dependants while filing nominations for elections.

On Friday, a bench of Justice Jasti Chelameswar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation filed by NGO Lok Prahari.

Lok Prahri had asked the court if the Representation of the People Act can be amended to make it mandatory for candidates to disclose their sources of income and that of their family members, and to disqualify lawmakers if they or a member of their families hold shares in firms that have business contracts with the government.

In response to this plea, the Election Commission in January had filed an affidavit, which also sought amendment to the Representation of the People Act to effect these changes. The poll panel said it was necessary for a “healthier democracy” that voters get to know the sources of income of aspiring candidates and family members.