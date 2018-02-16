The Adityanath government on Friday presented a Rs 4.28 lakh crore Budget for Uttar Pradesh that focuses on jobs, infrastructure, agriculture and the youth.

The Budget, up by 11.4% from last year’s, is the state’s biggest, said Chief Minister Adityanath.

The Budget’s provisions – including new schemes worth Rs 14,341.89 crore, 1.5 crore new electricity connections and several announcements for farmers, minorities and the youth – are expected to set the stage for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The state has set aside Rs 100 crore to provide fertilisers to farmers. It has also allotted Rs 100 crore towards the national livestock health and disease control programme.

The state government plans to spend Rs 2,757 crore on minority welfare, Rs 404 crore to modernise madrasas, and Rs 3,780 crore to provide nutrition to children.

“The best part about the budget is that along with infrastructure development, there are schemes for farmers as well,” Adityanath said at a press conference after the Budget was presented.