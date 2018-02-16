The Booker Prize Foundation, which awards the prestigious Man Booker Prize for quality fiction written in English, on Friday announced the launch of the Golden Man Booker Prize to mark its 50th anniversary.

“The Golden Man Booker will put all 51 winners – which are all still in print – back under the spotlight, to discover which of them has stood the test of time, remaining relevant to readers today,” the organisation said in a statement.

We are delighted to announce our special #ManBooker50 one-off award The Golden Man Booker Prize. Our judges are Robert McCrum, @lemnsissay @kamilashamsie @simonmayo and @holliepoetry. Read more here https://t.co/vtogl0PJKC pic.twitter.com/VDgracVlub — Man Booker Prize (@ManBookerPrize) February 16, 2018

Five judges – writer and editor Robert McCrum, poet Lemn Sissay, novelist Kamila Shamsie, broadcaster and novelist Simon Mayo, and poet Hollie McNish – will choose the best novel from each decade, starting with McCrum, who will go through the novels published in the 1970s.

Their shortlisted novels will be revealed at the Hay Festival on May 26, and opened for the public to vote till June 25 at the Man Booker website. The overall winner will be announced at the Man Booker 50 Festival on July 8, the foundation said.

Delighted to be part of the #ManBooker50 celebrations. Shortlist for the Golden @ManBookerPrize will be revealed at #HayFestival2018 on 26 May https://t.co/9TTUG9nuVE — Hay Festival (@hayfestival) February 16, 2018

“The very best fiction endures and resonates with readers long after it is written,” Baroness Helena Kennedy, the Chairperson of the Booker Prize Foundation, said. “I am fascinated to see what our panel of excellent judges – including writers and poets, broadcasters and editors – and the readers of today make of the winners of the past, as they revisit the rich Man Booker library.”