The Pakistan Army claimed on Thursday that it had killed five Indian soldiers and destroyed a post in Kashmir in retaliation for sniper fire on a school van which left the driver dead in Battal sector along the Line of Control.

Indian Army post on LOC targeting innocent citizens destroyed by Pak Army troops in Tatta Pani (Hot Spring) sector. Five Indian soldiers killed, many injured. Indian terrorism against innocent citizens shall be responded befittingly. pic.twitter.com/MHWv4Xc97n — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 15, 2018

Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistani troops had targetted Indian Army post along the Line of Control in Tatta Pani sector. “Indian terrorism against innocent citizens shall be responded befittingly,” Ghafoor said, while sharing a video clip purportedly of the attack on the post.

However, an unidentified Indian Army official said the Pakistan Army’s claims were “baseless”, PTI reported.

Ghafoor also claimed that India’s “unethical and unprofessional approach across the Line of Control continues terrorising civilians”. He claimed that India had targeted a van carrying schoolchildren in the Battal sector, in violation of the Geneva Convention and the ceasefire.

He also put up a video allegedly by a girl student inside the school van, describing the Indian Army’s “terror”. Pakistan had on Thursday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner to Islamabad JP Singh to protest the “unprovoked” attack on the school van, PTI reported.