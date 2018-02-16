One person was killed and at least 11 injured as a result of a suspected gas leak in a rayon manufacturing unit at Shahad in Maharashtra’s Kalyan on Thursday night, PTI reported.

“The process of mixing of three different gases was in progress at the unit, when some workers complained of nausea, eye irritation and suffocation, possibly due to leakage of hazardous gas,” PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

The deceased, identified as 34-year-old Sanjay Sharma, had died of suffocation, the police said. The injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital.