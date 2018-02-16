The Election Commission on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it was opposed to ousted All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran’s plea seeking a temporary name and symbol for his AIADMK (Amma) faction, PTI reported.

The AIADMK (Amma) leader has sought a temporary symbol until the Election Commission decides on his petition for the “two leaves” symbol. But the poll monitor told the Delhi High Court that only a recognised political party can be allotted a symbol or name.

The AIADMK faction headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and party General Secretary O Panneerselvam also opposed Dinakaran’s petition. Its advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court that Dinakaran was trying to create a “party within a party” by seeking a temporary symbol.

The faction also contended that Dinakaran should have filed the plea in the Madras High Court as the dispute was confined to the state of Tamil Nadu.

Rohatgi said one of the names Dinakaran’s advocate suggested for the new party – All India Amma Anna Dhravidar Munnetra Kazhagam – was similar to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and a trademark infringement suit could be filed. Dinakaran had also suggested “MGR Amma Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam” and “MGR Amma Dhravidar Kazhagam”.

Dinakaran’s lawyer Amit Tiwari also asked the Delhi High Court to direct the Election Commission not to register any party under the three suggested names. The Palaniswami-Paneerselvam faction opposed this plea, and the High Court rejected it.

Dinakaran had on Thursday asked the court to direct the Election Commission to grant the “pressure cooker” as the AIADMK (Amma) symbol for the upcoming local body elections in Tamil Nadu.

The court will hear the matter next on February 18.