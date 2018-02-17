The Pune Police on Saturday arrested developer DS Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti Kulkarni in New Delhi in connection with a cheating case, a day after the Bombay High Court vacated the order granting the couple interim anticipatory bail, The Hindustan Times reported.

The couple, who are accused of cheating more than 2,000 investors to the tune of Rs 230 crore, were not present at Friday’s hearing. “The Kulkarnis had taken the court for granted,” Justice Sadhana Jadhav said. “They have not only cheated their investors, but also the court.”

The court had also asked investigating agencies to impound Kulkarni’s passport and inform all airports in the country about the court’s decision.

The couple will be taken to Pune on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane, who also heads the Pune Police’s Economic Offence Wing, told PTI.

Justice Jadhav had granted the couple protection from arrest in an order passed on November 11, 2017, after they had assured the court that they would repay investors. They had also promised the court to deposit Rs 50 crore with the court registry within a fortnight. However, no such payment was made.