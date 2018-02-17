Six people were killed and five injured in a gas cylinder explosion during a wedding in Beawar town of Ajmer district in Rajasthan on Friday night, PTI reported, quoting police. Three of those dead were children.

The blast took place at the hotel where the wedding function was on, Ajmer District Magistrate Gaurav Goyal said. The explosion severely damaged the building and some adjoining buildings.

The five injured people are undergoing treatment, he said, adding that efforts were on to rescue the 13 missing people.

Two cars parked outside the building were also damaged in the blast, police said.