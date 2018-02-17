Exiled former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed (pictured above) on Saturday said his country does not want any trouble between India and China over its political situation. Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Nasheed said India was a “net provider of security” when problems erupt in Indian Ocean nations.

The island nation has been in a state of emergency since February 5 after President Abdulla Yameen defied a Supreme Court order to release political prisoners and bring back Nasheed. Former President Nasheed had urged India to help resolve the crisis. When India reacted to the emergency, Chinese state media had responded that New Delhi should not interfere in the affairs of the Maldives.

"We don't want India and China to fight over this. We like China. All we want is not to change the state types, don't push money through secrecy into the country and democratic oversight," says @MohamedNasheed #TheHuddle2018 @the_hindu @BloreConnect — thehuddle (@_thehuddle) February 17, 2018

Asked about what he expects of a military envoy from India, @MohamedNasheed says: "I'm not asking for India to fight it there. I'm asking for envoy backed by muscle... We don't even want regime change, just want free & fair elections." #TheHuddle2018 @the_hindu @BloreConnect — thehuddle (@_thehuddle) February 17, 2018

Asked about India's relationship with Maldives, @MohamedNasheed says: "When times are good, you have different relationships. When things go bad, you look up to a bigger nation to sort it out." #TheHuddle2018 @the_hindu @BloreConnect — thehuddle (@_thehuddle) February 17, 2018

"We have seen India as a net provider of security. India is in a far better place to offer solutions to problems in the Indian Ocean," says @MohamedNasheed. #TheHuddle2018 @tthe_hindu @BloreConnect — thehuddle (@_thehuddle) February 17, 2018

“We don’t want India and China against each other, not at all,” Nasheed said on Saturday during a session at a conclave by The Hindu. Maldives is of immense strategic importance to both India and China, he said.

“We do like China,” Nasheed said. “I have nothing against China. All that we are saying is do not attempt to change [our] state type [from democracy to autocratic], do not push your money in secrecy, have transparency and have democratic oversight, and things will fall in place.”

He added: “We are not asking for the sun, the moon and the stars. We must make sure [of] India’s national security and safety because we are just next door.”