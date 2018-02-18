Turkey on Saturday rejected claims that it had used chemical weapons in Syria’s Afrin region during its operations, Reuters reported.

Syrian Kurdish forces and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had accused the Turkish military of carrying out a suspected gas attack in Afrin on Friday, Reuters reported. At least six people had suffered from breathing problems and other symptoms as a result of the attack in the village near the Turkish border, a spokesperson for the Syrian-Kurdish People’s Protection Units militia, or YPG, said.

“These are baseless accusations,” Reuters quoted an unidentified Turkish official as saying. “Turkey never used chemical weapons. We take utmost care about civilians in Operation Olive Branch.”

The official further said the accusation of injuring six civilians was “black propaganda”.

Turkey considers YPG a terrorist organisation as it opposes the Kurds’ push for a separate nation. The US supports the Kurdish YPG, as a partner in the fight against the Islamic State in Syria.

Turkey and Russia have been on opposing sides during the more than six years of war in Syria, with Russia backing President Bashar al-Assad, and Turkey supporting the rebels seeking his ouster. But the two countries have been working closely since a 2016 reconciliation.