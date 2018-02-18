An Iranian passenger plane with 66 people on board has crashed in a mountainous area of central Iran, state-run PressTV reported. The plane crashed into Mount Dena, near the Isfahan province, media reports quoted authorities as saying.

The ATR turboprop Iran Aseman Airlines aircraft took off from Tehran on Sunday morning but disappeared from the radar soon after.

The plane crashed just 185 km away from its destination Yasuj, Head of Iran’s Emergency Medical Services Pir-Hossein Koulivand said, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network.

Poor weather is preventing an emergency helicopter from landing at the crash site, authorities said.

More details awaited.