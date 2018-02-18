An Uttar Pradesh police official was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to rape a six-year-old girl inside a police outpost in Noida, The Times of India reported. The accused is believed to have been in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

The minor’s father said his daughter had gone to a nearby shop before leaving for school, when the constable, identified as Narendra, tried to lure her into the police post and undressed her. However, the girl managed to flee and rushed back to her house, her father said.

“This constable kept chasing my daughter and reached our house,” he said, according to the Hindustan Times. “He was so drunk that he kept standing outside my house for 10 minutes waiting for my daughter to come out. When finally she saw me sitting in my auto nearby, she ran towards me and narrated the incident. As I tried to apprehend the policeman, he ran away from the spot.”

Station House Officer KK Rana said Narendra was on duty overnight and was the only policeman at the post near Noida’s Kulsera area at the time. “Narendra was arrested under one hour of the incident by our team,” Rana told the Hindustan Times.

The police official has been booked under non-bailable charges, including rape and attempted abduction, besides under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A departmental action has also been initiated against him.