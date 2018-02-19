Nationalist Congress Party leader and candidate Jonathone N Sangma, his personal security officer and two party workers were killed in an explosion in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills area on Sunday, reported The Shillong Times.

The state goes to polls on February 27. Sangma, who was contesting from the Williamnagar constituency seat, had received death threats in the past.

Suspected militants belonging to the Garo National Liberation Army triggered an improvised explosion device under the NCP leader’s vehicle in Samanda area when he was returning from an election campaign, The Shillong Times reported. The militants reportedly also opened fire at Sangma’s vehicle.

“Four bodies were found on the spot, including that of the NCP candidate,” District Magistrate Ramkumar S told NDTV.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma condoled the NCP leader’s death. “Deeply saddened to hear about the unexpected loss of Jonathone Sangma,” Mukul Sanma said on Twitter. “My heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. The blood of innocent spilled by the enemies of the state will not disturb peace in Meghalaya.”

The chief minister said the perpetrators of the crime will be “apprehended expeditiously and brought to book”. “This desperate act will not be tolerated,” he added.