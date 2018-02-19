The mother and daughter of a journalist working with news website Nagpur Today were found murdered on Sunday morning, The Indian Express reported. Ravikant Kamble, a crime reporter, had approached the police on Saturday night after the duo went missing.

The Nagpur Police found the bodies of 54-year-old Usha Sevakram Kamble and one-year-old Rashi stuffed in sacks in a creek near Bahadura area, The Hindu reported. The police have arrested a grocery shop owner, Ganesh Sahu.

“The lady was last seen with the kid near a grocery shop owned by Ganesh Sahu in Pavansut Nagar around 5 pm,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne told The Indian Express. “After preliminary investigation, we found blood stains in Sahu’s Bolero and house. Sahu has confessed to the crime and we have arrested him.”

Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe said Sahu claimed a quarrel had begun between him and Usha Kamble over the repayment of some money. Sahu also alleged that the woman had used foul language. The accused then killed the woman and the infant by slitting their throats.

“Later, with help from his wife, he cleaned the stained house, put the two bodies in jute sacks and threw them into the creek around 10 pm,” Bodkhe added.