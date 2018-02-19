Commuters of the Delhi Metro can now use their Metro smart cards on feeder buses and for parking at 13 stations, the public transporter said in a statement on Sunday. This is part of the Common Mobility Card project, which was introduced on January 8 for 250 Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses.

These cards can be used to pay parking charges at Vishwavidyalaya, Saket, Karkardooma, Dilshad Garden, Akshardham, Patel Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Rohini Sector (18 and 19), Shastri Park, NHPC Chowk, Mewala Maharajpur, Old Faridabad, and Sector 28 stations, The Times of India reported.

“This is in line with the objective of ensuring last-mile connectivity to commuters,” The Times of India quoted an unidentified Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson as saying.

The DMRC has also updated the software in the handheld terminal devices installed in the feeder buses to read the smart cards, The Hindu reported. “The new software will simplify the ticketing process in the feeder buses and will also save time in the ticketing transaction,” the railway body said in a statement. “The minimum and maximum fare of the feeder buses is Rs 5 and Rs 15 respectively.”