Counting of votes for the civic elections in Gujarat, which were conducted on Saturday, began on Monday morning. The Bharatiya Janata Party is currently leading in 37 municipalities, while the Congress is leading in 26, ANI reported.

On Saturday, 74 municipalities spread across 28 districts of Gujarat, went to polls. One municipality, Jafrabad, did not go to polls as Bharatiya Janata Party candidate won unopposed, according to The Indian Express. The results will also be declared on Monday for two district panchayats, 17 talukas and 1,400 village panchayats.

The state saw a 64.4% turnout for the municipal elections on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party currently rules 59 of the 75 municipal corporations in the state.