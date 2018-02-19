The Budget session of the Goa Assembly is likely to be shortened to three days because of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s ill health, PTI reported on Monday. Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told the news agency that the Business Advisory Committee will meet in the afternoon to make a decision.

The Budget session will start on Monday with Governor Mridula Sinha’s address. If the session is shortened, the Budget will be presented on Tuesday, February 20, instead of February 22. “The questions, which were supposed to be discussed in the current session, would be postponed to the next session,” Lobo said.

Since Parrikar holds the finance portfolio, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party minister Sudin Dhavalikar will table the Budget, unidentified officials told PTI . The chief minister has been in a Mumbai hospital since February 15.

The Congress said it had no objection if the session is shortened. “We have no objection if the Assembly is curtailed to three days as the chief minister is genuinely ill,” said Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar.

BJP leader files complaint against ‘false reports’

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader on Monday lodged a police complaint against unidentified people for allegedly quoting him in false reports about Parrikar’s health. “Some people are circulating false news about the chief minister’s health and misguiding people in my name,” read Sunil Desai’s complaint lodged with the Ponda Police.

On Sunday, authorities at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital where Parrikar is being treated said the chief minister was “responding well to treatment”. The hospital issued a statement saying that various “malicious and misleading reports/rumours are floating around in the electronic/print media with regards to his health”. Reports have claimed that Parrikar has pancreatitis.