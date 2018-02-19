Maldives President Abdulla Yameen on Monday asked for Parliamentary approval to extend the state of emergency imposed in the country by 15 days, Reuters reported. The “situation has not changed” to merit having the emergency lifted, Parliament Deputy Secretary General Fathmath Niusha told the House.

The state of emergency, imposed in the island nation on February 6, was scheduled to be lifted on February 20. President Yameen had declared the emergency in defiance of a Supreme Court order to release political prisoners and bring back exiled former President Mohamed Nasheed.

Hours after the state of emergency was imposed, security forces had stormed into the court premises and arrested two judges, including the chief justice. The police had also arrested former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.