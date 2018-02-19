Three civilians were injured after Pakistani troops allegedly violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector in Baramulla district on Monday. The state police said there were no reports on loss of property yet, and that the Indian Army was “retaliating effectively”.

The ceasefire violation was reported from Churanda village around 5.15 pm, the Indian Army said. “Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Churanda in the Silikote area of Hajipeer sector in Uri,” a police officer said, according to PTI.

The police said those injured are being taken to hospital. Heavy firing is still under way, ANI reported.

Cease Fire violation by Pakistan in Churanda,Silikote area of Hajipeer Sector of Uri.03 civilians sustain injuries and are being evacuated to https://t.co/xknFmyVEB0 loss of property reported sofar.@MehboobaMufti @HMOIndia @spvaid @KashmirPolice @DIGBaramulla @BaramullaPolice — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) February 19, 2018

Another ceasefire violation was reported in Mankote in Poonch district, the police said. The Indian Army is retaliating.