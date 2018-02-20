Several civilians, many of them children, were killed on Monday after Syrian government forces looking to recapture the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region near the capital Damascus bombarded the area.

Reports in BBC and Al Jazeera, quoting human rights monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said at least 77 civilians, including 20 children, were killed in air raids and artillery firing. Reuters reported at least 94 casualties. More than 300 civilians have been injured, reports said.

Syrian forces stepped up measures to retake Eastern Ghouta, home to 4,00,000 people and the last opposition-held enclave near the capital Damascus, BBC reported.

While the Syrian military has not commented, the government said it only targets militants. Syrian state media said factions in Ghouta fired mortars at the districts of Damascus, killing a child and wounding eight others, and that government troops were responding to these militant targets, Reuters reported.

“The heavy shelling targeted mainly residential areas in Eastern Ghouta,” Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told the dpa news agency.

According to the United Nations regional coordinator, Panos Moumtzis, the “extreme escalation in hostilities” killed at least 40 civilians and injured more than 150 on Monday. “The humanitarian situation of civilians in East Ghouta is spiraling out of control,” he said. “Many residents have little choice but to take shelter in basements and underground bunkers with their children.”

The Syrian government and its allies Russia, Iran and Turkey classified Eastern Ghouta as a de-escalation zone last year, but strikes in the region have continued.